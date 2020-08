Police said the shooting happened in the area of 31st St. and Marshall Ave.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police were called to a double-shooting Saturday night.

Police say it happened in the area of 31st St. and Marshall Ave at about 8:11 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say they were taken to the hospital.