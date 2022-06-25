Suffolk shooting leaves two hurt

Calls reporting shots being fired at a 7-11 came in just before 11 p.m.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two men were found with gunshot wounds in the 6100 Block of Brookwood Drive in Suffolk Friday night. Suffolk Fire and Rescue treated their wounds and took them to the hospital, the Suffolk Police Department said.

Police said those men ran away from a shooting that happened at the 7-11 in the 6400 Block of Hampton Roads Parkway just before 11p.m. Friday.

The store and multiple vehicles were damaged when gunfire was exchanged between two groups, police said.

The medical condition of the men is unknown, the department said.