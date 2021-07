Norfolk Police say two juveniles were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them has life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two juveniles were injured during a shooting in Norfolk Saturday night.

Norfolk police say they received a call about a shooting at 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Tanners Creek Dr.

Two juveniles were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one of them has life-threatening injuries.