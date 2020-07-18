Two killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Middlesex Co.

The car was traveling in the wrong lane. Both the driver and a passenger in the car died on impact.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — An accident that occurred early Saturday morning in Middlesex County resulted in two people being killed, This happened at around 2:15 a.m. According to a state police spokesperson, a 2003 Volkswagen Convertible was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 17 about one mile south of Briary Swamp Road near Virginia Motor Speedway when the vehicle collided head on with a Kenworth tractor-trailer.

The impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the roadway into a ditch. The truck tipped onto its side, and ended up spilling about 70 gallons of diesel fuel.

The spokesperson said that the female driver and the male passenger in the Volkswagen were both killed on impact. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained only minor injuries.