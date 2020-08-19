Two people displaced after large fire breaks out at Suffolk home

Firefighters battled heavy flames that destroyed the garage and spread to parts of the house. No one was hurt.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Investigators are working to learn what started a fire that completely destroyed a garage and damaged part of a home in Suffolk.

Fire crews were called to the 100 block of Withers Street in the Magnolia neighborhood around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Less than 10 minutes later, the first crews arrived at the house to find heavy flames and smoke billowing from the garage. The fire also spread to the house which isn't attached to the garage area.

It took firefighters less than 20 minutes to put out the fire.

No one was injured, but two people were displaced as a result. The Red Cross wasn't called in to help.

Fire and rescue teams were still at the scene well into Tuesday afternoon. Police were also called in to help redirect traffic at Nansemond Parkway between Withers Street and Beamons Mill Trail until all emergency equipment is cleared from the scene.