Two people shot after domestic incident escalates to standoff in Virginia Beach

Officers were involved in a standoff situation for several hours on Indian River Road. A man and woman were both shot and taken to a hospital.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say a standoff situation came to an end Thursday night after they worked to negotiate with a man who barricaded himself inside a home in Virginia Beach for several hours.

Officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of Indian River Road just before 6:45 p.m. to respond to a domestic situation.

When they arrived at the scene, they saw a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. However, the shooting suspect barred himself inside the home.

After several hours of trying to negotiate with the suspect, police heard a gunshot from inside the home. When they entered, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Both the man and woman were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other details have been released at this time.