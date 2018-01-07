NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police received a call at 9:55 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of Dresden Drive and Tricia Lane in Newport News.

They later identified a shooting victim as Glenn Lamont Travers, a 21-year-old man from Virginia Beach.

Travers passed away at 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning at a local hospital. His friend Tony Williams says Travers was just minding his own business.

"Like he wasn't out here you know playing gang member and stuff, he was just cool with himself type of kid. Liked to dress, of course liked the girls,” said Williams.

Williams says that he thinks this was a random act.

"This was a stray bullet, like what is going on all the time in this neighborhood, where it's like its always shooting,” said Williams.

This shooting death comes just two days after 24-year old Eimaja Harris was killed on the same street at the Collinwood South Apartments. Harris' friend Tevin Williams says that she was shot in her apartment.

"People just need to put the weapons down,” said Williams.

© 2018 WVEC