Two sisters from Newport News missing

Newport News Police Department said it had runaway reports on file for Seniah Bethea, 16, and Jeniah Bethea, 15. Their family last saw them on April 10, 2020.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Quiyada Wilkerson-Bethea of Newport News is looking for her two missing daughters, Seniah Bethea and Jeniah Bethea.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the girls were last seen on April 10. They were together at the time.

Seniah Bethea is 16 years old, 5 feet. 6 inches tall, and she weighs about 95 pounds. She is black, and has brown hair and eyes.

Jeniah Bethea is 15 years old, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and she weighs approximately 110 pounds. She is black, and has black hair and brown eyes.

A spokeswoman for the Newport News Police Department said that officers had runaway reports on file for the sisters.