NORFOLK, Va. — Two startups have been selected to participate in Norfolk's competitive 2019 Startup in Residence (STiR) program.

STiR is a program that connects governments with startups to solve government-led civic challenges.

City Manager Douglas Smith announced on Monday that ARDX and Civis Analytics were the selected winner.

ARDX is a Norfolk-based company that will focus on starting and growing a small business in Norfolk. Civis Analytics from Washington D.C. will focus on communicating and reducing flood risk for Norfolk residents.

These companies will volunteer their time and work with city staff over 16-weeks to tackle these civic challenges with new technology tools and services.

“I am thrilled to move forward with these companies and create customized and creative technology solutions for our citizens,” said Douglas Smith, City Manager, in a press release. “Great cities embrace innovation and I’m proud of the work of the city staff who developed the challenges and thank the companies who answered the call.”

Norfolk joined the National program in August of 2018. STiR is now in 22 governments across the US and Canada and has worked with nearly 100 startups.

Norfolk submitted five civic challenges to local, state, and national technology companies in the STiR network. The challenges included emergency sheltering, small business support, Freedom of Information Act records management, flood analytics and decision support for residents and real-time waste management system.