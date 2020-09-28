Tyson donates record amount of protein in year of unprecedented need

Over the last 12 months, Tyson Foods has donated the equivalent of 120 million meals to fight hunger.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods has donated more food over the past year than ever in its 85-year history, according to its Sept. 28 press release.

Over the last 12 months, Tyson Foods has donated 30 million pounds of protein valued at more than $65 million to fight hunger, which is the equivalent of 120 million meals.

The company also expanded hunger relief efforts to include product donations to the Tyson Community Pantry Program for local solutions to hunger.

The donations were part of more than $75 million the company invested to fulfil its commitment to address hunger insecurity, support its team members and improve the quality of life in the communities where it operates.

“Our company is proud to play a critical role in feeding the nation during this challenging time, and we recognize the importance of supporting our team members, their families and our plant communities,” said John R. Tyson, chief sustainability officer, Tyson Foods. “We’ve focused resources where we can generate the most impact and support organizations doing heroic work at the local level.”

Tyson Foods distributed grants and food donations to nonprofit organizations working to help people in plant communities across the U.S. through its COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and provided $6 million in financial assistance through its Helping Hands program directly to team members in need during the pandemic.

The company provided nearly 20 million meals to Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, and its network of hundreds of community partners across the U.S. Feed the Children and Tyson Foods have partnered for 18 years to provide protein to families, food banks, churches and community pantries.

“At Feed the Children, we work hard every day to ensure that as needs rise, children and their families continue to receive critical food and other resources,” said Bob Thomas, Chief Corporate and External Relations Officer, Feed the Children. “We understand that 2020 has been a difficult year for many families and we are thankful to our partners at Tyson Foods for their generous gifts. High-quality protein is so important for growing children and families and this has allowed us to provide nutritious food to millions across the country.”

This year, the partnership between Tyson Foods and Feed the Children served families in hundreds of communities ensuring that those who have not previously had to worry about their livelihoods before COVID-19 still had access to nutritious food. The organizations also partnered to provide much-needed food and disaster relief following Hurricane Laura.

A grant to Open Door Service Center in Sedalia, Missouri, helped feed a community where one in five children go to bed hungry. Product donations from the local Tyson plant have also made an impact.

“Between our soup kitchen and food pantry, we distribute an average of nearly 114,000 pounds of food per month,” said Jennifer Taylor, Director of Development, Open Door Service Center. “Storage and management of this quantity would not be possible without Tyson’s grant, nor would we have the large quantity like this without Tyson’s donations.”

Healthcare workers, summer feeding programs, mobile pantries and backpack programs were also supported in Tyson communities.

More than 40 million meals went directly to team members working hard to feed the country.