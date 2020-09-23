Undetermined death investigation underway after construction worker dies in Norfolk

Police are working to learn how a construction worker died after he was found unresponsive on Colley Avenue in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — An undetermined death investigation is underway after a construction worker died on Colley Avenue Wednesday morning.

Officers were sent to 315 Colley Avenue in Norfolk and found the worker there who was responsive. He died at that scene. That location is near Eastern Virginia Medical School and a construction site.

Details are scarce at this time, but detectives are currently looking into how the man died.

Police did say there are no signs of foul play at this time. No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.