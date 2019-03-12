NORFOLK, Va. — The United Way of South Hampton Roads on Giving Tuesday went around town giving thanks to the givers.

Representatives visited local donors, volunteers, partners who have given to the organization. They made a stop at 13News Now, a partner with the organization.

United Way of South Hampton Roads works to help children succeed, send support during a crisis, ensure healthy minds and bodies, and help build capacity in the community.

Anyone can follow their thank you tour by following #UWThankYouTour!

When the mass shooting took place at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, United Way of South Hampton Roads was the organization that accepted and distributed the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

