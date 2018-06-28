VIRGINIA BEACH (WVEC) — Tourists and locals were shocked to learn handgun washed ashore on a busy section of beach.

Police said it happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday near 6th Street at the Oceanfront. A lifeguard reported the finding to police and an officer came out to pick it up, spokesperson Linda Kuehn wrote in an email to 13New Now.

According to lifeguard supervisor Tom Gill, that lifeguard was actually notified of the gun by a swimmer. Police believe the gun had been in the water for a long period of time because it was “inoperable” when located.

No one is charged an owner has not been determined, police said. Theories of how the gun even ended up in the water were circulating among beachgoers Thursday.

“That’s just bizarre. Where in the world could it have come from? Fallen off of somebody’s boat? I don’t know,” said Yorktown resident Ellen Mccandlass.

“My thought is somebody’s wanting to get rid of some evidence,” said Rick Ketterman, a tourist from Ohio. “Guns are valuable, so, why do you get rid of a gun? Because you committed a crime with it.”

Lifeguards remind the public to notify them first before handling anything suspicious spotted in the ocean or on shore.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC