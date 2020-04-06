Unvaccinated dog kills rabid raccoon in Isle of Wight

The dog must now either be held strictly isolated in a specially built double-walled pen for a period of 180 days or it must be euthanized.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Health officials are alerting residents who live in the Days Point area of Isle of Wight County that a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.

The Virginia Department of Health said the raccoon had been killed by a dog. Unfortunately, the dog was not vaccinated against the virus, and now must either be held strictly isolated in a specially built double-walled pen for a period of 180 days or it must be euthanized.

The rabies virus is deadly and residents are reminded to keep their pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations. Rabies is highly preventable if a vaccine is given early and as recommended.

Dr. Todd Wagner, the health director for the Western Tidewater Health District, strongly emphasizes the following recommendations for Isle of Wight residents to take in protecting their families and their pets from rabies:

If your pet has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact Isle of Wight Animal Control at (757) 365-6318 or the Isle of Wight Health Department at (757) 279-3078.

Seek medical treatment promptly for any animal bite to ensure appropriate and timely evaluation and treatment. All animal exposures must be taken seriously.

Do not approach wild or stray animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, cats, and dogs.

Ensure all pet dogs, cats, and ferrets have current rabies vaccinations. Please consult your veterinarian, Isle of Wight Animal Control, or the Isle of Wight Health Department if you have any questions about pet vaccinations.

Confine your pets to your property.

Securely seal garbage containers with lids.