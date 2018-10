PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Portsmouth say they have located a missing teenager.

Keasya Waits, 15, was last seen on October 22, 2018. According to detectives, Waits was last seen in the 1900 block of Atlanta Avenue.

On Wednesday morning, police tweeted out an update saying Keasya had been located. No other information was given.

Members of the Portsmouth Police Department have located 15-year-old Keasya Waits. pic.twitter.com/vs2HO05gXx — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) October 24, 2018

