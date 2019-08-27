HAMPTON, Va. — Congresswoman Elaine Luria on Monday gave the keynote address at NASA Langley’s Thermal and Fluids Analysis Workshop.

She praising 250 agency staff for their work and positive impact on national security, scientific research, and the broader economy.

During her speech, Luria talked about her work in Congress to promote and support NASA in Washington. She helped secure more than $2 billion in House-passed spending for NASA STEM engagement, the Climate Absolute Radiance and Refractivity Observatory (CLARREO) Pathfinder mission, and other critical initiatives.

“Thanks to NASA’s efforts, we have come a long way in our never-ending journey to understand the universe around us,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Closer to home, we appreciate NASA’s cutting-edge research into topics such as climate change and clean energy. It’s always an honor to meet with those responsible for keeping America ahead of the international curve!”

During the question-and-answer session, Congresswoman Luria discussed her Nuclear Energy Leadership Act. It's a bill that would encourage further development of programs poised to create high-quality jobs, strengthen national security, and promote emissions-free energy.

RELATED: Nuclear energy leadership act introduced by Congresswoman Luria

“It takes strong bipartisan support to achieve the lofty goals America has for NASA, such as landing the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024,” said Dr. David Bowles, Director of NASA’s Langley Research Center. “Our congressional delegation has always supported Langley and that enables us to successfully conduct the research and engineering work that will eventually send humans to Mars and beyond.”

Other topics Luria discussed include being the Co-Chair of the New Democrat Coalition Climate Change Task Force, sea-level rise, global warming, and national security.

More Rep. Luria News: