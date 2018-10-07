NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- According to the FBI there have been 250 active shooter incidents nationwide between 2000 and 2017.

That means police face even greater challenges with every call they go to, and in each decision they make to use force or not.

At the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside on Tuesday, elected officials, community leaders, and the media experienced what it felt like to be in a police officer's place during a variety of simulations ranging from a domestic dispute to an active shooter situation.

Judge Patricia West, Senator Bill DeSteph, Criminal Justice professors at Hampton University, and others attended the training. Anyone who wanted to spent time in a use-of-force simulator could.

The use-of-force simulator is the same simulator many local police departments use including Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and other police departments.

Some departments have simulators with screens that surround the participant with 360 degrees of action and surround-sound to bring the scenario to life. It helps train police by putting them into a realistic shooting scenario, where the trainee is forced to make the split-second decisions in a shooting.

The community-based training, hosted by the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, used one screen with a projector, along with a taser and gun that were loaded with lasers.

On the screen, various real-life situations played out and the participant had to try to de-escalate the situations, run if needed, and make the best decisions in the moment.

A master police officer, Bryan Patterson demonstrated the logic that goes behind the decision making process officer go through while judging what type of use-of-force is necessary. Former U.S. attorney Stephen Thayer shared the legal rules and repercussions officers could face with making those decisions.

Ron Hosko, the President of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, said, “Police come up on the unknown every day, thousands of times, and we expect them to sort through it very quickly."

So, he wants to educate the community on the tough challenges law enforcement officers face. “The community ought to be involved in these conversations.”

