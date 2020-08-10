USPS investigating after undelivered mail found Virginia Beach dumpster

USPS said there were no election ballots in the pile of undelivered mail. The bulk of it was advertisement mail.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — USPS is working to learn more about an incident in Virginia Beach where a few trash bags filled with undelivered mail were found in a dumpster.

Thursday afternoon, Virginia Beach police confirmed that some unopened and undelivered mail was found in a dumpster on Colechester Road and turned the investigation over to USPS.

The mail was discovered by a contractor who was doing a home walk-through with some clients when they glanced in the dumpster and found the bags of mail.

According to Pete Brown with the USPS Office of Inspector General, the majority of the mail that was discarded was advertisement mail. There was also some election advertisement mail found that should be re-delivered shortly.

There were no election ballots among the mail that was recovered, Brown said.

Authorities are in the initial stages of the investigation.