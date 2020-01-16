USPS: Mail tampering taking place at mailboxes in Norfolk, Virginia Beach

The United States Postal Service is warning people not to use mailboxes at JANAF Shopping Center and Acredale Post Office because thieves have been stealing mail.

A serious warning from the United States Postal Office is letting people know not to use certain mailboxes in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

There have been reports of thieves stealing mail from those collection boxes to commit fraud from Sunday night into Monday morning.

Postal Service officials are telling people not to use the mailboxes at the Thomas Corner Post Office at Janaf Shopping Center in Norfolk and the Acredale Post Office in Virginia Beach.

The boxes have been taken out of service and are wrapped and have signage instructing people not to use them.

If you believe you've been the victim of mail tampering, you can call the Postal Service hotline at 877-876-2455 or go to the Postal Service website.

Mail tampering is a federal offense that could lead to five years in federal prison plus a $250,000 fine for each offense.