NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Nearly 400 sailors aboard the USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) returned home from deployment.

The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship arrived at Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story on Tuesday morning.

During their six-month-long deployment, the team operated in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. They conducted maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.

#13NewsNow USS Oak Hill is pulling into JEB Little Creek Fort Story. pic.twitter.com/wzUy2RSLbD — Megan Shinn 13News Now (@13MeganShinn) August 7, 2018

© 2018 WVEC