It's the summer of the lip sync.

At least it is if you work in law enforcement! The #LipSyncChallenge all began back in June with a deputy in the Bexar County, Texas Sheriff's Department, according to ABC News.

The department on June 19 posted a video of Deputy Alexander Mena singing "Fuiste Mala" by the Kumbia Kings — the video went viral, getting more than 1.4 million views by early July, according to the report.

From there, the trend spread rapidly throughout the country, with officers posting their own departments' lip-sync videos, using the hashtags #LipSyncBattle or #LipSyncChallenge and then challenging another agency to take up the challenge.

Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Hampton are all among the local police agencies to take up the challenge, and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office is the most recent to drop a track on August 10:

Meanwhile, we here at 13News Now have presented for your convenience, every local Lip Sync Challenge all in one place!

Virginia Beach Police Department:

Norfolk Police Department:

Hampton Police Department:

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office:

James City County Police Department:

Chincoteague Police Department:

Norfolk Sheriff's Office:

Chesapeake Sheriff's Office:

Suffolk Police Department:

Delmarva Now contributed to this report.

