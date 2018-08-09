There's a wave of excitement at VB Surf Sessions in Virginia Beach Friday.

"Anytime these swells get big for hurricanes, we get excited for it," said owner Tony Pellino.

He and his workers have been hunkering down over the past days, eyes gazing at computer screens forecast models. Pellino and his team plan to start seeing effects offshore by Sunday, and expect bigger thrills to come later in the week.

The Outer Banks is expected to be a hot spot for surfers.

"Hatteras is definitely going to get the best waves, the biggest waves," Pellino said. "Hopefully we’re getting barreled. Fingers crossed the hurricane doesn't make landfall.”

But while the experienced guys are having fun, lifeguards have another struggle with those who are less-experienced.

“The biggest issue he have is non-compliance,” said Captain Ed Hosey. “They don't want to listen to the lifeguards with constant whistleblowing."

Lifeguards will be out as the swells push in throughout weekend and into next week.

But Hosey advised that staff is smaller after Labor Day and they also cover a shorter span of beach.

"Obviously, it's always best to swim near a lifeguard," said Hosey.

Guards plan to move lifeguard stands to the boardwalk as Florence approaches the coast. Hosey said that will most likely be done starting Sunday.

