NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Smashed pumpkins have left a local business owner fed up.

Ian Wilson is the owner of Colley Gardens, a landscaping and garden center in Norfolk. Year after year, the business has tried to celebrate Halloween by putting up a creative display, but every time it gets vandalized.

Just days ago, the colorful display was destroyed for the sixth year in a row. Ian Wilson spotted orange debris laying down the road while driving to work.

“I looked around and I said, ‘we’re missing pumpkins’ and all of a sudden, I realized they belonged to me,” said Wilson. “I felt a little sad, a little depressed about [it.] We try very hard to make this place exciting and then to find what we worked so hard on be so quickly destroyed, its heartbreaking.”

Once again, his lonely display didn’t make it until Halloween. Frustrated, he took his anger to neighborhood website Nextdoor.com.

Wilson and his staff put a lot of effort into making the display stand out for those driving past the business. He said it’s a way of attracting customers and simply getting people excited about the holidays. However, the destruction took the fun out of an annual tradition.

“It’d be like going to the museum and having somebody take red paint and run it over a Picasso, not that we produce Picassos’, but it’s that sort of senselessness. It’s the destruction of something that’s really taken their time,” said Wilson.

He said the vandalism gives him a sense of walking on pins and needles.

“Inevitably, a couple days after I’ve done it, I discover that things are missing,” said Wilson.

He said the vandalism isn’t enough for his small business to spend the extra money on security cameras. Wilson said he just wants to believe people will do the right thing.

Even though the decorations keep getting sabotaged, he plans to build a display again next year.

“Absolutely, I’m gonna do this again,” said Wilson. “I have to! I feel so good about the displays that I make.”

