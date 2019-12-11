VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Public Schools on Tuesday released a new list of drinking water and food prep sources that initially tested for lead levels higher than the EPA recommended limit.

The EPA's recommended limit is 15 ppb, or what the industry refers to as "actionable levels."

The school district reported there were nine new sources reported on Tuesday:

2 water sources at Bayside Middle School

2 water sources at Pembroke Elementary School

1 water source at Bayside High School

1 water source at Green Run Elementary School

1 water source at Lynnhaven Elementary School

1 water source at Lynnhaven Middle School

1 water source at North Landing Elementary School

The following message was sent to parents with students Bayside High, Lynnhaven Middle, Lynnhaven Elementary, Green Run Elementary, North Landing Elementary:

This letter is to inform you that while reviewing the results from our initial water testing, we found an additional source with actionable lead levels that had been misidentified as a non-drinking or food prep source. It has since been secured.

It is important to note that VBCPS has been advised by the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health and the University of Virginia’s Clinical Toxicology Program that, based upon reported water lead concentrations, the risk of elevated lead concentrations in children solely from school water consumption, is very low.

We are committed to keeping you informed every step of the way as we continue to implement this program and we appreciate your support of Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

If you want to know more about our Safe Water Initiative, please visit www.vbschools.com/safewater. If you have any medical questions, please contact your healthcare provider.

This letter was sent to parents of students at Bayside Middle and Pembroke Elementary:

This letter is to inform you that while reviewing the test results from our initial water testing, we found two sources with actionable lead levels that had been misidentified as non-drinking or food prep. They have since been secured.

It is important to note that VBCPS has been advised by the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health and the University of Virginia’s Clinical Toxicology Program that, based upon reported water lead concentrations, the risk of elevated lead concentrations in children solely from school water consumption, is very low.

We are committed to keeping you informed every step of the way as we continue to implement this program and we appreciate your support of Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

If you want to know more about our Safe Water Initiative, please visit www.vbschools.com/safewater . If you have any medical questions, please contact your healthcare provider.

