VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Shontrina Fountain was released from the hospital and booked by the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning, but she did not appear for her 2 p.m. arraignment at the courthouse.

VBSO public information officer Kathy Hieatt said Fountain was "uncooperative" and couldn't be safely taken to the video arraignment area.

Fountain is accused of stabbing a teller at a credit union, and later lunging at an officer with a weapon. Virginia Beach Police said an officer shot at Fountain but did not hit her. Fountain was treated for other injuries over the weekend.

A woman who spoke with 13News Now on Tuesday said she is a relative of Fountains. She said that she is very concerned about her health. Fountain was treated in the hospital for 4 days before being released Tuesday.

Hieatt said Fountain's failure to cooperate with the arraignment was not a health issue.

"She was cleared by the hospital to come to the jail, where she will receive any additional medical care she needs," she said.

Fountain's arraignment will be rescheduled for Wednesday.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC