VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach SPCA is opening its doors Friday night for a festive event to celebrate the season.

From 5 to 7 p.m., the interior and exterior of the shelter will be decorated, and guests can look forward to a tree lighting, a Parade of Pooches adorned in holiday hats and sweaters, light hors d’oeuvres and festive beverages.

Visitors are invited to take a stroll through the shelter and clinic and learn about the mission, visit with the CEO and staff, and meet some of the season’s adorable adoptable animals.

Guests are also invited to get some holiday shopping done in the VBSPCA’s brand new retail cabana.

Wine and beer will be available, so the VBSPCA is asking for a suggested donation of $10 per ticket. Click here to purchase a ticket.