(WVEC) — A baby osprey would have drowned in the James River if it weren't for a Virginia Department of Transportation Jamestown-Scotland Ferry crewmember!

David Saunders said he saw a gust of wind toss the little guy into a barrier and knock it into the river. Saunders jumped into action, grabbed a life jacket and crawled down a ramp to rescue it.

VDOT Facebook

The chick was returned to its nest and is still trying to get the hang of flying.

Luckily for the baby osprey, Saunders has a biology degree and knows how to handle birds of prey!

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC