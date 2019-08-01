SUFFOLK, Va. — VDOT's Highway Advisory Radio is here to stay, but only for a little bit.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said that because of motorist feedback, and a delay in the installation of the new statewide communications software, the Highway Advisory Radio will be extended in Hampton Roads.

The radio station ceased operation on Sunday, but it will resume at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The delivery and installation of the new Commonwealth communications system was originally scheduled for February, but now it will be installed in late spring.

During the Highway Advisory Radio extension, VDOT will explore alternative opportunities to provide hands-free options for motorists to receive travel updates. These alternatives options have not yet been identified, yet.

VDOT urges drivers to avoid using their phones while driving. Other ways to prepare for traffic includes the 511 Virginia app or website, call 511 and ask for traffic information, or call the traffic line at 757-361-3016.

The radio station is back, but no word on how long.