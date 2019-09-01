President Trump's first speech from the oval office suggested some truths and some falsehoods. So, we verified the speech.

"More Americans will die from drugs this year than were killed in the Vietnam war,” said President Trump.

We can verify this is true. National Archives said around 58,220 Americans died as a result of the Vietnam war. According to the CDC, drug poisoning deaths in 2017 hit 70,237.

It is important to note that it's unclear how many of those deaths were caused by drugs from the southern border, elsewhere, or just prescribed by a doctor.

"One in three women are sexually assaulted on the dangerous track up through Mexico. Women and children are the biggest victims by far,” said President Trump.

We can also verify this is true. Our source, Doctors Without Borders, reported one-third of women have been sexually abused while migrating to the U.S. And over 68 percent of migrants and refugees reported being victims of violence.

“Our southern border is a pipeline for vast quantities of illegal drugs. Including meth, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. Every week, 300 of our citizens are killed by heroin alone. 90% of which floods across from our southern border,” said President Trump.

Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for In the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

We took this claim to the DEA. We can verify this according to their latest drug assessment that reveals the southwest border is where the majority of drugs enter the U-S.

But it is important to note that according to the DEA the majority of the flow is through legal points of entry; therefore, a wall would not stop that.

"5.7 billion dollars for a physical barrier. At the request of Democrats, it will be a steel barrier and not a concrete wall. This barrier is absolutely critical to border security,” said President Trump.

We can verify that the claim is false. ABC news reporting shows no Democrats have made demands for a steel wall instead of a concrete wall.

“The wall will also be paid for indirectly by the great new trade deal we have made with Mexico,” said President Trump.

We can verify that the claim is false. The United States Mexico Canada Agreement has not been ratified yet. That means any money raised could not yet have been set aside for the wall.

Overall, President Trump said the government shutdown will remain until the Democrats pass a spending bill for the border wall.

“The only solution is for Democrats to pass a spending bill that defends the borders and re-opens the government. This situation could be solved in a 45-minute meeting. I have invited Congressional leaders to the White House tomorrow to get this done. Hopefully, we can rise above partisan politics in order to support national security.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were given equal airtime after the president’s address.

“The fact is, President Trump has chosen to hold hostage critical services for the health, safety, and well-being of the American people and withhold the paychecks of 800,000 innocent workers across the nation,” said Pelosi. Schumer stood by Pelosi’s side in agreement.

“Separate the shutdown from arguments over border security,” said Schumer.