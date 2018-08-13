Some cities in Hampton Roads are making green off drivers running red.

Across the area, certain intersections use red light cameras to ticket drivers breaking the law. Cities argue the cameras improve safety, but one 13News Now viewer said his driving instructor told him these cameras are unconstitutional and the ticket doesn't have to be paid.

We took that claim to Virginia Beach Attorney Ed Booth, who verified it to be false.

“I understand the viewer's concern, but you have the opportunity to go to court and contend this. So for a number of reasons, courts have found, very recently in Northern Virginia, that this is not a constitutional violation,” Booth said.

Just last month in Fairfax, a Circuit Court Judge issued a 24-page opinion giving cities the green light to ticket drivers.

“The penalty itself is really pretty minor,” Booth said. “It's a $50 civil penalty and the statute expressly says that it cannot be used to increase your insurance rates or give you DMV points.”

Various cities in Virginia including Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Newport News and Chesapeake all use red light cameras.

The City of Chesapeake, for example, issued violations last year for 12,500 drivers caught running red lights. The city has red light cameras at six intersections with the goal of adding three more by the end of the year.

Booth said when it comes to keeping drivers safe, these cameras come at a small price.

“It may be that red light camera will encourage safer driving at that intersection leading to less collisions, which is a good thing. I think we all want that,” Booth said.

The City of Norfolk collected more than $288,000 in revenue from red light camera citations for Fiscal Year 2018, according to the city.

The City of Newport News provided numbers to 13News Now that show it collected more than $113,000 in revenue during 2017 from red light cameras.

A police officer first reviews the video before deciding whether to issue the ticket. And anyone who gets a ticket in the mail can either pay it then or come to court and contest it.

