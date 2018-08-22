QUESTION:

Is illegal fentanyl 'pouring' in from China through our mail system?

ANSWER:

Yes.

SOURCES:

United States Postal Service Press Release: "USPS working aggressively to stem flow of illegal drugs entering the United States"

Federal Testimony from U.S. Postal Service VP Network Operations Robert Cintron

2017 National Drug Threat Assessment- U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration

Combating the Opioid Crisis: Exploiting Vulnerabilities in International Mail- U.S. Senate committee Hearing Video

Department of Homeland Security Press Release

PROCESS:

President Trump claimed deadly synthetic opioid are hiding in plain sight alongside Christmas Cards, Amazon boxes and pink slips, stealthy camouflaged amid the half a billion mail pieces processed and delivered by the U.S. Postal Service daily.

It is outrageous that Poisonous Synthetic Heroin Fentanyl comes pouring into the U.S. Postal System from China. We can, and must, END THIS NOW! The Senate should pass the STOP ACT – and firmly STOP this poison from killing our children and destroying our country. No more delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

Is this claim true?

Our Verify researchers confirmed it was, using information from the United States Postal Service (USPS), Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Justice's Drug Enforcement Administration.

Between 2016-2017 the USPS noticed a 375 percent increase in international parcel seizures and an 880 percent increase in domestic parcel seizures related to opioids like fentanyl, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

In January Robert Citron, VP of USPS Network Operations, and five others testified during a Senate Committee Hearing regarding "vulnerabilities in international mail."

A huge part of the problem is that unlike private carriers like UPS and FedEX, the United States Postal Service isn't required to use Advance Electronic Data (AED) which helps create a digital trail. UPS and FedEx both work with Customs and Border Patrol to identify illicit packages.

Customs and border Protection said even though international mail is x-rayed, it's hard to spot something that's measured in milliliters through tons of mail.

But right now it's easier to mail drugs internationally through USPS than private carriers.

Citron said that refining AED will help combat the flow of illegal opioids.

"Increasing the amount of AED, which includes fields such as the item identifier, sender’s full name and address, recipient’s full name and address, stated content description, unit of measure and quantity, weight, declared value, and date of mailing, has been and remains one of the highest priorities for the Postal Service." Citron said.

Congress is currently trying to change the defunct system and dearth of a data trail with the STOP act, that would require USPS to improve AED.

"The Postal Service understands and continues to share the concerns about illegal drugs and contraband entering the U.S. through the mail and commercial carriers," Citron explained. "The majority of U.S. trafficked illicit fentanyl is produced in other countries such as China, and is principally smuggled through international mail facilities, express consignment carrier facilities (e.g., FedEx and UPS), or through Points of Entry (POEs) along the Southern land border.”

China and Mexico are the biggest culprits in the fentanyl cache, according to a Drug Enforcement Administration report. The synthetic opioid is is manufactured in Chinese laboratories and passes through many hands creating an untraceable trail

"Large volumes of fentanyl are seized at the southwest border, although these seizures are typically low in purity—on average approximately seven percent," the report said. "Conversely, the smaller volumes seized after arriving in the mail directly from China have purities over 90 percent and are worth much more than the fentanyl seized at the Southwest border."

The Justice Department has indicted several Chinese nationals with conspiracy to manufacturing and distributing controlled substances, such as fentanyl, in the United States.

So we can Verify, yes, illegal fentanyl is coming into the U.S. from China through the mail system.

In 2017 nearly 72,000 people in the U.S. died of a drug overdose, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

An illustration of 2 milligrams of fetanyl, a lethal dose in most people.

