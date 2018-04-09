QUESTION:

Is the NRA facing financial trouble?

ANSWER:

Yes

SOURCES:

National Rifle Association lawsuit against NY Mayor Andrew Cuomo

FY2016 990

NRA contributions- Open Secrets

Mayor Cuomo statement

PROCESS:

Rumors circulate about a powerful lobby who built its reputation on defending the second amendment.

Viewer James Owens said he heard the NRA was suffering financial distress and asked us to verify whether that's true.

First, we looked at the non-profit's most recent financial documents.

In 2016, the NRA took in $366,889,703 but spent $412,737,440. The NRA overspent by more than 45 million dollars during the election year.

Right now, the nonprofit is embroiled in a lawsuit against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. In a 45-page suit, they claim the governor intimidated banks and insurers to sever ties with the NRA.

"The NRA will suffer irrevocable loss and irreparable harm," they wrote. "There is a substantial risk that NRA-TV will be forced to cease operating."

The lawsuit alleges the NRA suffered "tens of millions of dollars in damages."

In August, Governor Cuomo responded simply: "If I could have put the NRA out of business, I would have done it 20 years ago."

If I could have put the @NRA out of business, I would have done it 20 years ago.



I'll see you in court.https://t.co/XGKtuqvegA — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 3, 2018

So we can Verify, according to financial and legal documents, the NRA is in a financial pinch.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2018 WUSA