NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- You’re sitting at a red light in your car, and then you hear it. Sirens begin blaring from an emergency vehicle quickly coming up behind you.

Maybe you first spot the flashing lights in your rear-view mirror. Either way, you know you need to move, but your only way to get out of the way is right into the busy intersection ahead.

Do you know what to do?

13News Now viewer Jim Cruse posed this scenario to our VERIFY team and asked these questions: Should the operator of the emergency vehicle turn off their sirens until drivers can safely move out of the way? Also, if a driver does enter the intersection and causes an accident, who’s responsible for the damages?

To find the answer, the VERIFY team spoke with Chesapeake Police Senior Officer Michael Noha and 13News Now legal expert Ed Booth.

Booth breaks down the law for drivers. “If a vehicle comes up behind you and they have lights on and their siren going, then when those two things are in place, that triggers your duty to move over and get out the way,” said Booth.

What if you cannot safely move out of the way of the emergency vehicle?

“No one expects you to actually pull into an intersection, into oncoming traffic to allow an emergency vehicle to get by,” said Booth.

The law also addresses who’s responsible if you cause an accident trying to move out of the way.

“When you pull into an intersection -- into oncoming traffic against a red light, for instance -- you're assuming the risk of everything that happens, and you would be contributing to a collision,” said Booth.

Booth said that falls under an uncommon law called "contributory negligence." Not all states have that law, but Virginia does.

“If you're even slightly at fault in the Commonwealth of Virginia… as a plaintiff, if the jury finds that you contributed to the collision, you are unable to recover,” said Booth.

Therefore, if you cannot safely move completely out of the way, Booth said it’s better to stay in place.

Officer Noha addresses the policy for operators of emergency vehicles: “We try to tell people -- and state code actually tells you -- to pull to the right. Pull to the right as much as possible. If the car to your right kind of slides to the right and you go a little further ahead of it and to the right, we only need maybe about six feet.”

If you cannot move at all, “hang tight in place. You're fine,” Noha said. “We'll work our way around you.”

And if the emergency vehicle cannot safely pass you, Noha said the operator is not allowed to cut off their sirens until the light turns green and traffic starts to move.

“If a city vehicle [is] running lights and siren, we refer to it as 'Code 3.' If he or she is running ‘Code 3’ and he turns either one of those off, then there's an unbelievable issue, both legally and civilly that comes with that vehicle not being compliant with state code,” said Noha.

So, we can VERIFY that you should not pull into a busy intersection to get out of the way of an emergency vehicle. And if you do and cause an accident, in most cases you will be at fault.

We can also VERIFY that emergency vehicles should not turn off their sirens if stuck behind you at a red light as this will legally cancel their emergency status.

