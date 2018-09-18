YORK COUNTY, Va. — Download the 13News Now app.

Mr. Landon, a Vietnam Veteran, saw the below post on the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office Facebook page calling people to action to help those in North Carolina impacted by Florence and decided to help.

On Tuesday, September 18, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office received a call for assistance at a local Wal-mart.

Mr. Landon had gone to Wal-Mart with his friend David and bought so many items to donate to the Arby's that was collecting items for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina that they couldn't fit all of the items in their cars.

The sheriff's office sent their cargo van to help move the supplies to Arby's, located at Route 17 and Fort Eustis Boulevard. Five deputies assisted in the unloading of the donated items.

The items donated to Arby's will be transported by Baysden Computers. Items can still be dropped off at the Route 17 Arby's until Sunday.

