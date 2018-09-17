VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Download the 13News Now app.

Virginia Beach Public Library cardholders may now borrow two Orion telescopes for free.

Starting Tuesday, September 18 the telescopes, donated by Back Bay Amateur Astronomers, are available to check out from Central Library, but can also be placed on hold and delivered to another VBPL location for pick up.

Users will also get a star map and other materials to help in observing the night sky.

The first telescope was donated by the Back Bay Amateur Astronomers in 2015 and used for library programs. The second was donated in July 2018, and in order to maximize use, the library has chosen to make both available for customers to borrow.

"The Back Bay Amateur Astronomers Library Telescope Program fits perfectly with the club's motto of 'Bringing Astronomy to the People of Hampton Roads' by allowing members of the public the ability to view the night sky at their own convenience," said Shawn Loescher, Back Bay Amateur Astronomers vice president. "We recognize not everyone can attend our outreach events and this is another tool to help promote astronomy and get the public involved in science."

For more information about the telescope lending program and other technology available at Virginia Beach Public Libraries, call 757-385-0150.

