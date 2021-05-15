Family, friends, and Charlotte community remembers Daunte Wright

The vigil was held for the 20-year-old at Romare Bearden Park in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Saturday family, and friends remembered the life of Daunte Wright.

Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop last month by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Body camera video showed former officer, Kim Potter fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on April 11. Officials said she meant to fire her Taser.

The vigil was held for the 20-year-old at Romare Bearden Park in Charlotte.

Wright's family was also in attendance at the event.

"You know it shouldn't be a death sentence for some minor little things. It just should not be that way. And that's for anybody. And that doesn't have to do with being Black, or anything", said Naisha Wright, aunt of Daunte. "That's for everybody. The human race. Not just Black people. That is for the human race. There's no way that we should have to deal with authorities, people protecting and serving us and end up murdered."

Potter was charged with manslaughter in Wright's death.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts