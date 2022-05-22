Vigil in Williamsburg remembers the lives lost in Buffalo massacre

Saturday marked one week since a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo. New York officials are calling the attack "racist" and "fueled by hate."

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The bell at the Historic First Baptist Church in Williamsburg rang Saturday evening, as speakers recited the names of 10 people killed in Buffalo, New York.

"Those names, they're not just names in the dark. They could be me," said vigil organizer Johnette Weaver. "They could be me."

The suspect in Buffalo's supermarket mass shooting is a self-described white supremacist. He shot 13 people in total and livestreamed the attacked, police said.

Eleven of the victims were Black.

"We are coming and asking for comfort for all of the family and friends and loved ones that lost someone in Buffalo," said church member Juanita Graham.

"In Jesus's name we pray, amen, amen, amen," said First Baptist Church Minister Kenneth Bailey.

Local faith leaders, community members and activists joined for prayer, as well as issued a call to action which they said starts with uncomfortable conversations.

"Let's not just wait until there is a crisis," said York-James City-Williamsburg NAACP President Lawrence Gholson. "The conversations really has not truly been had about white supremacy, domestic terrorism and how it impacts our relationships."

While promoting unity and change in wake of the tragedy in Buffalo, several speakers couldn't help but mention an attack like that could happen anywhere — including Williamsburg.

"I'm no longer just sad and in despair, worrying and wondering about what we can do [for change], I'm worrying and wondering what my white brothers and sisters can do," said Weaver.

Williamsburg Christian Church Lead Pastor Fred Liggin also spoke during the vigil, and he addressed part of his prayer to white Americans.

"So, we will overcome complicity, resist duplicity and refuse to uphold racist, theology, ideology and public policy," said Liggin.