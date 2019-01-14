VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center received enough pre-order applications for the new license plate on Monday, featuring an image of an endangered loggerhead sea turtle.

The plates feature the phrase "Protect Sea Life," and support ocean conservation and research programs, including our state-wide marine animal Stranding Response Program.

The Aquarium's Stranding Response Program recovers and provides medical care and rehabilitation for stranded marine mammals and sea turtles throughout the state of Virginia.

The new design needed 450 pre-sold plates before it could be approved by the Virginia General Assembly. For anyone still interested in getting the new license plates, they cost $25 for a non-vanity plate or $35 for a vanity plate.

