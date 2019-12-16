VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center's license plates are now available for purchase at the Virginia DMV. The plates, which was introduced in 2018, feature an endangered loggerhead sea turtle.

The funds from the 'Protect Sea Life' license plates help support the Virginia Aquarium’s conservation and research programs. This includes the state-wide marine animal Stranding Response Program.

The Aquarium's Stranding Response Program recovers and provides medical care and rehabilitation for stranded marine mammals and sea turtles throughout the state of Virginia.

The design was passed by the Virginia General Assembly in February.

Since the plate is revenue-sharing, after the sale of the first 1,000 plates, $15 of the $25 fee will be transferred to the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center Foundation.

Anyone interested in purchasing a 'Protect Sea Life' plate can click here.

