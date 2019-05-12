VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's back!

LiveNation has announced its $199 (plus fees) Lawn Pass for next year's concert season, which is good for admission to every summer concert at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach in 2020.

The Lawn Pass ticket is also good for all sold-out shows.

The Lawn Pass tickets go on sale starting December 11 at 10 .m. They will only be available until Tuesday, December 31 at 11:50 p.m. or while supplies last.

Live Nation is offering a 24-hour presale exclusively for T-Mobile customers on Tuesday, December 10th starting at 5 a.m.

Each Lawn Pass purchaser will receive a custom laminate with their name that serves as their ticket on show day.

To purchase the pass, fans can go online here.

