A furever home for the holidays? Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center at capacity, high levels of surrendered pets

In a Facebook post on December 22, the shelter said that they are completely full, and that in this month so far they have had 106 surrendered pets.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from June 29, 2021.

The holiday season is here, and the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center is encouraging anyone who is considering adding a furry friend to their family to do so.

In a Facebook post on December 22, the shelter said that they are completely full, and that in this month so far they have had 106 surrendered pets.

This is nearly double the number of surrendered pets from December 2020, which was 57.

The post also said that these numbers do not include stray pets, which also come through the shelter on a steady basis.

Hello all! The shelter is FULL and we have 3 days before Christmas - let’s get some homeless pets into loving homes! We... Posted by Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

If you or someone you know adopts a pet this holiday season, the ASPCA has some tips on their website to ensure the transition is smooth:

If you are a family getting a household pet, make sure you establish rules and schedules for who will be taking care of the animal and when.

If you are getting a specific breed, make sure you research your local laws or rules ahead of time if you live in an apartment complex.

Making sure your pet has access to proper medical care is important, and spaying and neutering is highly encouraged.

If you are adopting a cat, make sure it has proper scratching posts or surfaces to maintain its claws. If you're adopting a dog, make sure it has proper toys to chew on.

Make sure you don't have any easily reachable foods or plants that are toxic to your pet.