Virginia Beach Animal Control cracking down on rule-breakers at beaches

Virginia Beach Animal Control officers say they are patrolling the beaches for people not following the rules.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A message for dog owners: officials with Animal Control said they are cracking down on people bringing their pets to the beach.

Dogs are not allowed at Oceanfront beaches from Memorial Day to Labor Day. A street sign with a set of rules sits on every street at the boardwalk. The lettering is small, but the rules are written out.

“No dogs allowed on the sand period. Any time of day, any day of the week from the Friday before Memorial Day to Labor Day,” explained Meghan Conti.

Conti is the Virginia Beach Animal Control’s Enforcement Supervisor. She said people are breaking the rules and it’s not just tourists, it’s also locals.

"We’ve had an increase in summonses and verbal warnings and written warnings given to citizens to either leave the beach or that they are in violation of the law and a summons has been issued," Conti explained.

Since May 22, Animal Control officers handed out more than 30 tickets, 60 written warnings and told more than 200 people about dogs not allowed on the beach.

“It has its frustrations. I understand lots of dogs love to go to the beach. They love to play in the water,” Conti explained.

Conti said it’s simply not safe for animals to play and enjoy the sand and water when it is a hot and humid day.

“It’s basically like putting your dog in an oven and they can’t keep themselves cool even with a shade. They can’t cool themselves enough to not have adverse effects,” Conti explained.

The Virginia Beach Oceanfront is the only beach in the city that does not allow animals anytime during the summer months. Dogs are currently allowed at Sandbridge and Bayfront beaches before 10 in the morning and after 6 pm. every day.

Conti admits the rules are confusing. She encourages people to look them up before heading to the beach with an animal.