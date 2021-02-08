Virginia Beach business prepared for a mask mandate but hopes for no changes

Virginia health officials and the CDC have recommended face masks in high transmission areas. A Virginia Beach businessman is hopeful for no changes soon.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Robert Barnuevo is waiting for any potential COVID-19 mask requirement changes.

He manages the Sk8 House and 412 at Granby Station Sports Bar in Virginia Beach. Barnuevo said he's on high alert after the C.D.C. recommended people in high COVID-19 transmission areas wear masks in indoor public space, regardless of vaccination status.

“It is certainly concerning that the CDC is now recommending that with the new Delta variant that people should start being a little more cognizant of wearing their mask, especially inside,” said Barnuevo.

On Sunday, many families got out of the rain and headed inside to the skating rink. It is optional for vaccinated people to wear masks in the skate house, according to Barnuevo. However, if Governor Ralph Northam makes it a requirement, he's ready.

"If he does do that then we will be more than happy to comply. But we are hoping that we can certainly move past this, and everybody will certainly do their part by getting either vaccinated or wearing a mask when coming in close contact with other people, ” he said.

Northam has recommended, not required, all Virginians consider wearing a mask indoors in high transmission areas.

Brian Moro took his children to Sk8 House and made sure to bring his mask to protect them.

“Well I think people inside of places like this where there's going to be a lot of people bunched together; I think it will be much safer for everyone to wear masks,” said Moro.