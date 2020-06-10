Virginia Beach city council meeting canceled after councilman tests positive for COVID-19

The move to cancel the meeting comes after Virginia Beach Councilman John Moss revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach city council meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon has been canceled after a council member tested positive for COVID-19.

The meeting was called off "out of an abundance of caution," according to city officials.

This comes just a day after Councilman John Moss posted on Facebook about his positive COVID-19 test, revealing that he came down with a cough but no other symptoms.

City officials stated that contact tracing related to Moss's case isn't finished yet and that anyone who was set to attend Tuesday's meeting has been advised to quarantine for the time being.

"Unfortunately, we did not have enough time to make the necessary notifications or technical arrangements for citizens to participate virtually, otherwise we might have been able to proceed with the meeting via video conference," said City Manager Patrick Duhaney. "Because we are in a pandemic, the most responsible step for us to take is to ensure the health and safety of Council members, staff and citizens and that means delaying the items scheduled for today's meeting and getting any necessary testing done."

Staff members with the city's health department and occupational safety and health division are overseeing the testing.