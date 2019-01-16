VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council passed an ordinance on short-term rentals which will legalize it, and help regulate it.

After three years of discussion, this ordinance was finally approved on Tuesday night.

City council approved the ordinance that would allow people who rent their home, on sites like Airbnb, to have two separate renters per week.

A few regulations indicate that there must be one parking space per bedroom, and only three people can sleep in each bedroom.

Guests in the short-term rentals cannot play loud music after 10 p.m.

A special permit needs to be obtained for a special event with more than 50 people, and the events cannot exceed 100 people.

Anyone who registered their home before July 1 of last year is exempt from getting a new permit. The new ordinance officially begins on November 1, 2019.

City Council also passed term sheets for the project at the old Dome site on Tuesday.

