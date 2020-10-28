Virginia Beach city employees, volunteers plant 800 trees in Ashville Park

Hurricane Matthew drenched much of Ashville Park in 2016, putting parts of the community underwater. The trees will help mitigate future flooding issues.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City employees and volunteers worked really hard in Ashville Park. They planted 800 trees on city property. Leaders hope it will help with flooding.

“We planted maples, an oak species and it’s things that we know will be suitable for this area,” City of Virginia Beach Arborist Susan French said.

Four years ago, Hurricane Matthew put parts of Ashville Park underwater. People in the neighborhood said they always looked for answers on how to stop the flooding. City leaders said the 800 trees is just one solution! They said they will soak up the water from the soil.

“Well, they can see the benefit almost immediately as soon as trees break dormancy,” French said.

People who live in Ashville Park say this is a win-win. Some neighbors helped city leaders and other volunteers plant hundreds of trees.

"I wasn’t here for the flooding when we moved in, but I think the trees and all the planting and more green space is a lovely thing for the city to do," Kari Diop remarked.

“I mean who doesn’t like trees, right? It’s just good for the environment. It’s good for the quality of air and possible flooding issues won’t be an issue,” explained Veronica Kusheba.

City leaders said it will take a couple of years for the trees to grow to their full potential.