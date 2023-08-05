Virginia Beach city leaders give update on Great Neck clean up efforts during town hall

Neighbors asked the pressing questions-- when debris will be cleaned out and when traffic there will get back to normal.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Residents affected by the Great Neck tornado got some answers from city leaders Monday night about cleanup efforts.

The pressing questions-- how the debris will be cleaned out to get the surrounding neighborhoods back to normal—and when traffic there will get back to normal.

Though some took the time to also thank first responders and city workers for what they've done in the last week.

"Ten minutes after the storm hit, we had a police officer knocking on our door, a fireman followed up, Dominion Power was there. We were in very good hands," said one resident.

Based on what city leaders said during the meeting, their response to this emergency will start to look a little different starting later this week into early next week as they continue to make progress.

One topic that came up over and over during the city’s town hall was the Great Neck Road lane closures.

Jeremy Klein with Virginia Beach Public Works said they’ve already removed 13,000 cubic yards of debris in 30 trucks and those lane closures have been essential to do that.

However, he said the traffic pattern should change soon.

"The plan is to start transitioning, ideally, end of the week, into early next week," he said.

Klein said around that same time, the department’s role will shift as well once the roads are clear. He said they'll do a thorough street sweep and focus on any street signs or road areas that need repairs.

"Our support will look different as we transition, but we will continue to walk with you through this challenging time."

Virginia Beach Police 2nd Precinct Captain Harry McBrien said once public works clears out, they will also shift gears and pare down their response. Though, they will still have a presence in the neighborhood as neighbors rebuild.

Another concern brought up numerous times-- debris in the Chelsea Canal.

"Logs as they are pinned down right now in the canal, people can’t remove them, they’re going to break free eventually and float and they’re going to eventually work their way out into Broad Bay," said one resident. "Where everybody takes their kids out and rides around on water crafts and everything and potentially kill somebody then."

The waterway runs through private property, according to Klein. So, public works can’t take the lead on clearing out that debris, but say they can lend support. Neighbors said it needs to be addressed one way or another before someone gets hurt.

The city is also asking people who were affected by the tornado to help them by providing data they ask for.

By doing that, they say the city can compile it all, take it to the state, to then see if FEMA can come down and get involved in the recovery efforts.