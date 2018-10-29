VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A comedy open mic night advertised as "Ha-Ha Halloween Holocaust" at a Virginia Beach bar is concerning Virginia Beach residents and even a bar employee.

Joanna Nirider said she was scrolling through Halloween events on Facebook when saw the posting for the open mic comedy show.

"I thought it was horrifying. I didn't know that anyone would think this is funny," Nirider said. "We literally just had a mass shooting in a synagogue, and now they're going to make fun of mass murder of Jewish people at a comedy event?"

She said she felt disgusted and disappointed while looking at the event and comments from the event's organizer.

The comedian hosting the event said he does not want to change the name of the open mic night on Facebook, and he would allow Holocaust jokes Wednesday night and any other night. He said the event is not Holocaust-themed, but the name is part of the marketing strategy.

The event is scheduled for Halloween Night at Alibi's Bar in Virginia Beach. A bartender there said the owner found out about the Facebook post on Monday morning.

"There's nothing funny about the Holocaust, and the bar doesn't want to be associated with that," said Ashley Smittle, a bartender at Alibi's.

Smittle said she's not the owner, but she's worked at Alibi's for two years and wouldn't want her bar to stand for this type of comedy.

"I would get rid of that and in this situation, maybe even the person doing it," she said.

Alibi's owner Chris Button said he is aware of the situation and said his bar is not associated with the promotion directed by the open mic night host. However, the event is still currently planned for Wednesday night, and the name of the Facebook event has not been changed.

Nirider said the community needs to know something like this is happening.

"Virginia Beach is better than this, comedy is better than this, and this is really disappointing," she said.

