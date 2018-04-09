VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Beach City Council will decide whether two neighborhood groups will get their wish of being able to drive golf carts on neighborhood city streets.

Tuesday night, the council will vote on an ordinance to add Ashville Park and the Chesapeake Bay, East of Northampton Boulevard, to the list of neighborhoods where driving golf carts are legal.

Ronald Gillman works in the Chic's Beach area and said he sees the addition of golf carts as a positive for the neighborhood.

"I think it's another way of getting around the community and enjoying the people who are in your neighborhood," Gillman said.

He added he has concerns that children and teenagers will drive the golf carts underage but believes with proper supervision that legalization of golf cart traffic is a great idea.

Alan LeSiege, who lives by the beach in one of the neighborhoods in questions, said his wife was all for the idea of allowing golf carts.

"She likes the idea of the golf cart, for sure," he said. "She was ready to go down and vote if they needed her signature somewhere."

The neighborhood groups gathered signatures and submitted petitions in order to be considered for the ordinance. The vote is Tuesday night during the city council meeting.

