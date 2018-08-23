VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A Virginia Beach couple has filed a wrongful death suit against the rideshare giant Lyft.

John and Amy Lavelle said one of Lyft's drivers is responsible for their son Justin’s death this past January. Ocean Lakes High School graduate, 23-year-old Justin Lavelle, had been living in Los Angeles for about three years working to become an actor or a model.

Just after midnight on January 31st, he ordered a Lyft Share. The other two passengers with him were dropped off at their destination, but Lavelle was not. According to the lawsuit, some sort of dispute took place between Lavelle and the driver.

“He was pepper sprayed and he was kicked out of the car on the 110 Highway,” said Joshua Coe, of East Coast Trial Lawyers PLC, who is representing the family. “The 110 is probably one of the busiest highways in the country, and there couldn’t be a worse time to be dropped off. People are driving very fast, there is poor lighting.”

According to the lawsuit, the driver just sped away, leaving Lavelle standing alone on the shoulder.

“We do know that Justin called his mother when he was dropped off at the side of the road. He was telling her he could not see, because he was pepper sprayed, and moments after that the phone went dead,” said Coe.

Lavelle was hit and killed by another vehicle. The Lavelle's attorneys said Lyft needs to be held accountable for what the driver did.

“His credibility is at question at this point. Our desire and our families desire is we reveal the truth of what really happened that night,” said Coe.

These attorneys question, if the driver was in any way threatened why didn’t he ever call the police? They also point to the two passengers that were in the car minutes before the incident.

“And they have from our investigation stated Justin was not acting anyway out of the ordinary while they were in the vehicle with him,” said Coe.

Not only do Lavelle’s parents want justice, they want Lyft to improve their standards and practices, so this type of thing doesn’t happen to anyone else’s child.

“The top priority of these companies ought to be, and should be rider safety,” said Catherine Six, with East Coast Trial Lawyers PLC.

13NewsNow reached out to Lyft for comment on this lawsuit, but they have yet to get back to us. The driver in question has also been named in the lawsuit.

